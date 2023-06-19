Charges issued after Manistee shooting sends 2 people to hospital

MANISTEE, Mich. – Charges have been issued against the person suspected of injuring two people in a shooting last week in Manistee.

Shooting details

The shooting happened at 12:36 p.m. Friday, June 16, in the 200 block of 5th Street in Manistee, according to authorities.

Police went to the scene and found a 36-year-old Traverse City man with a gunshot injury to his abdomen. He was flown to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and listed in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to stable.

Witnesses told police that the shooter ran away with two other people. Officers from Manistee and surrounding cities set up a perimeter to search for them.

Police investigate a shooting in Manistee, Michigan, on June 16, 2023. (WPBN)

Police received another call at 1:40 p.m. Friday about a possible second shooting in the 900 block of Vine Street, but when they arrived, officers found a second victim from the original scene, they said.

The 19-year-old Muskegon man had been shot twice in his extremities. He was taken to Munson Manistee Hospital, where he is stable.

Two people were found and questioned about their links to the shooting, authorities said.

Charges

On Sunday, prosecutors charged Deontae Deshawn Duncan, of Muskegon, in connection with the shooting.

He was arraigned at 85th District Court on charges of assault with intent to murder, receiving and concealing a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and two felony firearm violations.

Duncan is being held at the Manistee County Jail on $750,000 cash bond.

Investigators believe the shooting was drug-related.