Shooting leaves 4 teenagers injured on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Local 4 found new information about a shooting that injured four teenagers on Detroit’s west side.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday (June 18) on Roselawn Street, near I-96 and Davison Freeway.

We’re told that an SUV pulled up, and people just started shooting. Neighbors saw the incident and said they believe the teens were targeted.

Gunshots could be heard all over the west side neighborhood, making for Detroit police to be called to the 12000 block of Roselawn Street.

The report was for four children being shot, but when they arrived, they found two teenagers who were shot and needed help; two other teens who were shot were already at the hospital.

A neighbor told Local 4 that a male and female teen were in a car. Another male and female teen was talking outside the car when a newer model silver Ford Explorer with black wheels and tinted windows rolled by.

The passenger in that SUV fired multiple shots, hitting the teens, making it clear they were the targets.

Denise Weems lives on Roselawn Street and was glad she and her nieces and nephews were inside the house.

“The kids were in the house,” said Weems. “I did not hear anything.”

The mother of two of the teens rushed them to Sinai Grace Hospital. Two medic units then took the other two victims to Henry Ford Hospital.

Officials say two of the teens were in critical condition, and the other two were in temporary serious condition.

We’re found out that eight EMS units were closed in the city Sunday night, and when firefighters arrived at the shooting, they were told they would be arriving alone as no ambulance was available.