Waterford Township murder case from 2009 finally wraps up with 2nd guilty plea

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The murder case centered around a 24-year-old man who was found dead nearly 14 years ago in Waterford Township has finally wrapped up.

Police from Waterford Township released an update on the case Thursday, June 15, 2023 -- 13 years and seven months after the murder of Ruben Gutierrez Jr., 24.

Man found fatally shot inside room

Officials said in 2009, Gutierrez lived with his parents in what used to be their garage but had since been converted into his own living space.

Gutierrez and his parents were all home the night of Nov. 11, 2009, and into the next day, but his parents hadn’t heard from him, they said.

His father went into Gutierrez’s room the afternoon of Nov. 12, 2009, and found him on the ground and not breathing, according to authorities. Waterford Township police were called to the home and pronounced Gutierrez dead.

Original investigation

Investigators determined that Gutierrez had been shot at least three times with what appeared to be a “high-powered rifle.”

Officers collected evidence and interviewed possible witnesses. They determined Gutierrez had been killed during a robbery.

Edward Tyre Barnes and Maurice Edward Hobson were identified as possible suspects, but police said they exhausted all leads without enough evidence to convict them on charges.

Officials kept the case open and stayed in contact with the Gutierrez family.

New info revives investigation

In November 2019, police received new information that revived the investigation. Waterford Township detectives conducted interviews and worked closely with Oakland County prosecutors for several months.

On March 30, 2020, warrants were issued for Barnes and Hobson. They were charged with felony murder, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Barnes was serving a separate prison sentence at the time.

Hobson had been paroled in December after serving time for unrelated charges. He was arrested just hours after prosecutors issued the warrants.

Guilty pleas

Hobson pleaded guilty to manslaughter on May 16, 2022. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 26, 2023.

Barnes pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in front of a 6th Circuit Court judge.

Barnes is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 1.