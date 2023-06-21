Prosecutor, police agencies form task force to fight against auto thefts in Wayne County

Prosecutor Kym Worthy’s office and Metro Detroit police agencies have assembled a new auto theft task force as auto theft is rising in Michigan. Thefts are up 33% in Detroit from last year and 53% year to year in Dearborn.

In Dearborn Heights, officials have reported 125 vehicles have been stolen since January, which is why police have said enough was enough.

It could be inexpensive, expensive like a Chrysler 200, or it could cost around $50,$60, or even $80,000 for pickups like a Silverado or a Raptor F-150; officials say they see an unprecedented amount of auto theft in the area and now police say they need an exceptional response.

The TikTok Hyundai, Kia challenge has taught teens how to steal cars, daring thieves driving them off automaker Marshalling lots, and It’s a whole new world out there.

The stolen cars nabbed in the past week by the new task force bear the scars, bumps, and bruises of a theft. Yet, unlike in the old days, Local 4 found the ignitions intact.

Dearborn Heights police Chief Jarrod Hart Wednesday (June 21) put auto thieves on notice.

“We’re coming after you, and we will not tolerate you operating with impunity in our communities,” said Hart.

Recently we’ve seen many chop shops in residential neighborhoods in Detroit. Parts were getting sold over the fence.

“We’re going to cut the head of the snake off,” Hart said. “So if there are shops out there that are buying stolen parts to support their businesses, I highly suggest you get to the OEM manufacturer and buy your parts from them.”

Worthy’s office, already wildly busy, has assigned a single prosecutor to handle task force cases.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kim Miles spoke for Worthy’s office Wednesday on why it was not just about property crime.

“If they don’t have a car, they can’t get to work, and they can’t pay their mortgage, they can’t pay their rent, so aside from it being profitable for people buying black market parts, it’s devastating to the family and the community,” said Miles.

The new auto theft task force includes Detroit, Dearborn, Livonia, Garden City, and Dearborn Heights police departments.

