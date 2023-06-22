1 killed, 1 hurt when pickup crosses center line, crashes head-on into semi in Monroe County

Lines painted on the center of a road.

ASH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One driver was killed and another was injured when a pickup truck crossed the center line of a road in Monroe County and crashed head-on into a semi, police said.

The crash happened around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, on Oakville Waltz Road, near Maxwell Road, in Ash Township.

Officials said a 56-year-old Carleton man was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck west on Oakville Waltz Road when he crossed the center line into the eastbound lanes.

The pickup crashed head-on with a semi truck heading east on Oakville Waltz Road, and the Carleton man was killed.

The 58-year-old Livonia man driving the semi truck was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police don’t believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Nobody else was inside the pickup or the semi.

Michigan State Police troopers closed the road for the investigation, but it has since reopened.

Anyone with more information about the crash is asked to call the Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.