Detroit police say 14-year-old was shot, killed while teens played with stolen gun

Police believe the 14-year-old was killed while playing with a gun. The gun is believed to have been stolen.

DETROIT – A 14-year-old was shot and killed while teens were playing with a stolen gun at a home on Detroit’s east side.

The shooting happened at 1 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at a home on Fordham Street, near the intersection of Kelly and Moross roads.

The 14-year-old was upstairs with a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old and they were filming a video with a loaded gun when the 14-year-old was struck in the side and killed.

Police said the gun had been stolen out of a car in Chesterfield Township. Police said the owner of the gun could possibly face charges.

Police believe adults at the home did not immediately call for help after the 14-year-old was struck. They said they believe adults took time to cover up illegal activity before calling for EMS.