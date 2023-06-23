Morning 4: Exploring the history of Detroit-style pizza on National Detroit-Style Pizza Day -- and other news

Detroit-style pizza with "racing stripe" sauce placed on top of the toppings

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

A taste of history: How the Detroit-style pizza came to be

Detroit-style pizza is finally getting the recognition it deserves beyond Metro Detroit. And on this National Detroit-Style Pizza Day, we’re taking a look at this history of the crispy square pie.

Did you know that some of the original pizza joints around Metro Detroit are all connected?

See the story here.

Staff: Rochester school board member spread lies on TV about field trip mix-up, prompting threats

Hundreds of people attended a hearing Thursday over whether to censure Rochester school board member Andrew Weaver, who is accused of spreading misinformation on social media and TV after a middle school field trip went awry.

Learn more here.

Michigan officials investigate bizarre, chaotic confrontation between women at daycare

Michigan officials are investigating after video surfaced of a bizarre confrontation between two women in a room full of screaming children at a daycare.

See more here.

Fake cop who ‘pulled over’ actual off-duty officer in Oakland County gets 1 year in jail

A police impersonator whose scheme was foiled when he “pulled over” an off-duty officer in Oakland County has been sentenced to one year in jail.

Read more here.