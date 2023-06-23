Over 7M Baby Shark, Mini Baby Shark bath toys recalled by Zuru due to risk of impalement to children

Toy company Zuru has recalled over seven million baby shark and mini Baby Shark bath toys with hard plastic top fins due to the risk of impalement, laceration, and puncture injuries to children.

The recall occurred Thursday (June 22). The company says the full-size Baby Shark bath toys sing and swim when it is placed underwater.

The toy has a hard plastic top fin with three grooves on one side, which measures about seven inches from nose to tail. It was sold in three colors, consisting of yellow, pink, and blue, which were sold in packs of three.

Tracking labels could be found on the bottom of the toys, including raised lettering that shows the model number “25282″ and a date code beginning with the letters “DG” followed by the entire year, two-digit month, and two-digit day.

The Mini Baby Shark bath toys swim when it is placed in water, but unlike the full-size toy, it does not sing.

They have a hard plastic top fin that measures about four inches from nose to tail and were sold in yellow, pink, and blue.

Unlike the full-size version, the minis were sold individually, in packs of two and three, as part of a Baby Shark Music Water Park playset.

The recalled mini-size bath toys have tracking label information on the bottom, including raised lettering that states model numbers “7163,” “7175,” “7166,” or “25291″ and a date code beginning with the letters “DG” followed by the entire year, two-digit month, and two-digit day in the date range DG2020615 through DG2023525.

The company suggests customers stop using the recalled bath toys and contact them for a full refund of $14 for each full-size bath toy or $6 for each mini-size bath toy in the form of a prepaid virtual Mastercard.

Zuru says they were aware that 12 reports of children falling or sitting on the recalled full-size Baby Shark bath toys have resulted in injuries, lacerations, and puncture wounds, including to children’s genital, anorectal, and facial areas.

Of the 12 instances, nine required stitches or medical attention. No incidents or injuries have been reported involving the Mini Baby Shark bath toys.