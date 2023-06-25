75º

Historic Downtown Detroit church celebrates 175 years

Church was built in Downtown Detroit in 1844

Megan Woods, Reporter

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County
DETROIT – The congregation at Ss. Peter and Paul Jesuit Church in Downtown Detroit is celebrating 175 years.

Saints Peter and Paul Jesuit Church was built in 1844 in Downtown Detroit on the corner of St. Antoine and Jefferson Avenue.

The congregation celebrated with a special service, guests, and a block party. Current pastor Gary Wright said what the church has accomplished in the last 175 years inspires him. The church helped create Matrix Human Services, one of the largest social service organizations in Detroit.

In the 1960s and 1970s, the church fell on hard times and was on the verge of closing -- but it’s still there. Still helping people through the Pope Francis Center, a day program that runs Monday through Saturday. It offers a place for unhoused people to shower, and brings in lawyers, doctors, nurses and anyone who is willing to help.

The church is looking for a local nonprofit to partner with.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Megan Woods is thrilled to be back home and reporting at Local 4. She joined the team in September 2021. Before returning to Michigan, Megan reported at stations across the country including Northern Michigan, Southwest Louisiana and a sister station in Southwest Virginia.

