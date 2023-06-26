Husband of Macomb County woman charged for child porn admits to more ‘stuff’ he should have told FBI

The Warren home of Amber (pictured on the right) and Ryan Dunbar, who face child pornography charges.

WARREN, Mich. – The husband of a Macomb County woman who was charged with filming herself in sexual videos with an infant girl and sharing them online reached out to the FBI to admit there was more “stuff” he should have told them, agents said.

Amber Nicole Dunbar, 26, of Warren, was charged in December 2022 with producing and distributing child pornography. Officials accused her of performing sexual acts with an infant and sending three videos of those acts to a man who offered to pay money.

On June 15, a criminal complaint was unsealed accusing her husband, Ryan Dunbar, of receiving and possessing child pornography.

FBI receives message from husband

Ryan Dunbar, age 30 or 31, of Warren, was interviewed by FBI agents late last year while they investigated his wife.

On Dec. 9, he reached out to the FBI and said there was “stuff” he should have told agents two nights ago, when they were searching the couple’s house, according to the complaint.

Ryan Dunbar said his wife had taken nude photos of another girl, age 4 or 5, and sent them to him. At the time, his wife was visiting with the girl in Shelby Township and he was at home, officials said.

He and his wife had a sexually explicit conversation about the girl over text, Ryan Dunbar told the FBI.

“Ryan Dunbar claimed that he did not have a sexual interest in children and only engaged in these conversations to go along with Amber Dunbar,” the criminal complaint reads.

Cellphone search

Agents had seized Ryan Dunbar’s cellphone during the search, and on Dec. 9, he signed a form that allowed officials to go through the phone.

An FBI agent reported finding five photos of a nude child who appeared to be between 4 and 5 years old, court documents say. The photos meet the federal definition of child pornography.

Four of the pictures were in the gallery cache file, which means they had been deleted from the phone’s photo gallery. The fifth picture was found in the messaging cache folder, meaning it was received via message and then deleted.

Officials believe he received the photos sometime between July 2022 and November 2022.

The agent also found a conversation between Ryan and Amber Dunbar in which they discussed performing sexual acts on the child, according to authorities.

Charges

The criminal complaint concludes there’s probable cause that Ryan Duynbar received child pornography and possessed child pornography.