YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department says four people were shot in Ypsilanti Township.

The shooting occurred Monday (June 26) in the 800 block of George Place.

Officials said that one of the cars involved in the incident crashed while leaving the scene.

