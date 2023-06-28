Here’s a list of Southeast Michigan cities handing out free masks due to poor air quality

Detroit's hazy skyline as seen from a sky cam on June 28, 2023

DETROIT – The air quality in Metro Detroit is among the worst in the world Wednesday due to wildfires in Canada, and some cities in the area are handing out free masks.

As of Wednesday morning, June 28, the air quality in Detroit was in the “hazardous” range, according to AirNow.gov, a website published by U.S. government agencies.

A thick layer of wildfire smoke has drifted into Detroit from Canada and reduced visibility. Small particles in the wildfire smoke can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, and can affect the heart and lungs, making it harder to breathe -- especially for those in sensitive groups

An air quality alert is in effect through Wednesday, but it could be extended. Residents are asked to stay inside as much as possible and keep windows closed.

Masks are recommended for anyone spending extended time outdoors. Here are the cities giving out free masks:

Clarkston : Clarkston City Hall.

Northville Township: Northville Township Police Department (41600 Six Mile Road) and Township Hall (44405 Six Mile Road).

We will keep this list updated as more cities join.