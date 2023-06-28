Air quality ‘hazardous’ in Metro Detroit ahead of incoming rain, storm chances

Air Quality Index is in to the Very Unhealthy Range for everyone on Wednesday due to the smoke from the Canadian Wildfires

Another air quality alert is in place on this Wednesday due to wildfire smoke coming from Canada. That smoke drifted into our region Tuesday and has stuck around. It has significantly reduced visibilities in many areas.

On Wednesday morning, our air quality was in the “very unhealthy” to “hazardous” range for everyone -- not just those with lung and heart conditions. Air quality was hazardous early Wednesday morning in the Detroit area, rated at around 376 on a scale that goes up to 500, according to the EPA’s AirNow website.

People should limit their time outside today to only what’s necessary. Sensitive groups like children, elderly adults, and those with respiratory illness such as asthma, should particularly stay indoors.

Anyone spending a prolonged time outdoors is encouraged to wear a mask to protect from the particulates in the air.

Hazy sunshine today

We’ll have drier conditions with sunshine and warmer temperatures on this Wednesday. The sunshine will be hazy due to the wildfire smoke.

Highs will be around 80 degrees. Expect some clouds to move in this afternoon and evening.

Showers, storm chances arrive

Shower and thunderstorm chances return to our area Thursday and will extend into the weekend.

On Thursday, we’ll be at a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe thunderstorms in our western and central counties. Severe weather chances are expected primarily in the afternoon and evening.

Before those storms roll in, we’ll have some sunshine Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Even better thunderstorm and shower chances will be present Friday and Saturday. I don’t think either day will be a washout.

We’ll see some sunshine outside of showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid-80s both days.

Drying out Sunday

We’ll have drier conditions Sunday into early next week.

Warm temps will continue. Highs will be in the lower 80s on Monday, and upper 80s on Tuesday.

