Oakland County dealership struck by bullet when gun fired from passing car

Suburban Ford dealership in Ferndale struck by gunfire

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Ferndale police officers at the scene of a June 27, 2023, shooting. (WDIV)

FERNDALE, Mich. – A dealership in Oakland County was struck by a bullet when a gun was fired from a passing car, officials said.

The shooting happened at 6:43 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, on Woodward Avenue near Jewell Street in Ferndale.

Police said someone in a dark-colored sedan heading north on Woodward Avenue fired shots at a silver sedan. One round struck the Suburban Ford dealership building, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported, and both cars fled the area, officials said.

Police don’t believe the shooting was random.

Ferndale police are investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 248-541-3650.

