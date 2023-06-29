Police arrest teens caught on camera in ‘Fireworks drive-by’ aimed at homes in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Security camera video showed teens shooting fireworks directly at homes in Dearborn Heights. Another video showed a teen setting a firework off on a stranger’s lawn furniture.

Michelle Rhodes said earlier this week, she heard fireworks outside her home around 4 a.m., but it wasn’t caught on camera.

“Before I can get to the door, all I could see was running,” said Rhodes. “I wasn’t expecting somebody to do that in front of my house right here on the curb, right here in the middle, and then take off.”

She called Dearborn Heights police out of fear.

“My fear was that it was going to go up in the trees because our trees are right here, and then you have the neighbor’s cars,” Rhodes said.

DHPD’s Director of Police Operations, Kevin Swope, said they’d received multiple reports within the last month involving similar crimes.

“I’m not sure that these juveniles understand the consequences of like these fireworks off near someone’s home,” said Swope.

Swope said the teenagers could’ve gotten hurt or someone in the homes they were targeting.

Using security camera video, investigators were able to identify vehicle plates that led them to three suspects.

“The juveniles admitted to doing up to 20 or 25 of these ‘Firework drive by’ per SE,” said Swope. “It’s a relief that we know who is doing it, and you know, hopefully, this will end.”

DHPD said the teenagers’ parents are now involved, and charges are pending.