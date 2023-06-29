82º

Teen that killed 2, badly hurt 2 others in Ypsilanti quadruple shooting has been captured by police

Officials say Tamar Young has a criminal history that includes weapons offenses

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tamar Louis Lorenzo Young is accused of killing two people and hurting two others in a June 26, 2023, shooting in Ypsilanti Township. (United States Marshals)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Officials say that Tamar Louis Lorenzo Young, 19, who officials believed to be involved in the quadruple shooting in Ypsilanti that left two succumbing to their injuries and two others badly hurt, has been arrested.

Police said three of the victims were brothers.

Officials say a 20-year-old and a 16-year-old died, and a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old were badly injured in the shooting that occurred Monday (June 26) night in the 800 block of George Place.

Officials say Young fired shots at the victims inside a car, hitting all four. The vehicle crashed while trying to flee the scene.

Police say Young has a criminal history that includes weapons offenses.

Read: Community leaders gather in Ypsilanti to prevent future gun violence after tragedy of 4 teens being shot

