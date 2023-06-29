US Marshals search for teen after 2 killed, 2 badly hurt in Washtenaw County shooting

Tamar Louis Lorenzo Young is accused of killing two people and hurting two others in a June 26, 2023, shooting in Ypsilanti Township.

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – United States Marshals are searching for a teenager connected to the Washtenaw County shooting that left two people dead and two others seriously injured.

Deputies with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened Monday evening, June 26, in the 800 block of George Place in Ypsilanti Township.

Officials believe Tamar Louis Lorenzo Young, 19, fired shots at people inside a car, striking all four occupants. The car crashed while leaving the scene.

Authorities said Young has a criminal history that includes weapons offenses. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, they said.

Young is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair with the tips dyed red and purple, police said.

He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information on Young’s whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 313-202-6458 or 866-865-TIPS, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous, or click here to submit an online tip.