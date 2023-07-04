2 vehicle crash injures both drivers in St. Clair County

A two-vehicle crash has injured both drivers in St. Clair County.

The crash occurred Tuesday (July 4) at 12:45 p.m. on Wadhams and Dove Road in Kimball Township.

The police investigation showed that a 2022 Mercedes Benz Sprinter van was southbound on Wadhams Road when the second vehicle, a 2019 Yamaha YZ450 dirt bike, traveled west on Dove Road and failed to yield at the stop sign.

The dirt bike continued through the intersection, where it collided with the side of the sprinter van.

The van continued south while trying to stop, crossing to the road’s east side and overturning into a ditch, coming to a stop while on its roof.

The driver of the dirt bike was a 26-year-old man from Richmond. He was transported to Lake Huron Medical Center by Tri-Hospital EMS before being airlifted to McLaren Macomb, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

The Sprinter van driver, a 25-year-old Kimball Township resident, was transported to McLaren Port Huron by Tri-Hospital EMS.

Wadhams Road was shut down for several hours during the investigation.

Officials say they believe alcohol was a factor.