Happy 4th! Here are some firework shows in SE Michigan

Looking for a Fourth of July firework show in Southeast Michigan? There are several to pick from across the region!
Firework shows are scheduled in the following cities and village on Tuesday, July 4:
Clawson
- Show begins at 10 p.m. at Clawson City Park.
Huntington Woods
- Show begins at about 10:05 p.m. over the Rackham Golf Course.
Fenton
- Show begins at 10 p.m. at Silver Lake Park.
Fowlerville
- Show begins at dusk at the Fowlerville Community Park.
Lansing
- Show begins sometime after the Fourth of July concert at the Adado Riverfront Park.
Luna Pier
- Show begins at dusk at 1st Street Park near the beach.
St. Clair
- Show begins at 9:30 p.m. at Palmer Park and Boardwalk.
Looking for firework shows beyond the Fourth? Michiganfireworks.com compiles events around the state during the summer -- check out their website here.