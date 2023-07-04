86º

Local News

Happy 4th! Here are some firework shows in SE Michigan

Events scheduled for July 4, 2023

ClickOnDetroit Staff

Tags: Clawson, Huntington Woods, St. Clair, Luna Pier, Lansing
Fireworks

Looking for a Fourth of July firework show in Southeast Michigan? There are several to pick from across the region!

Firework shows are scheduled in the following cities and village on Tuesday, July 4:

Clawson

Huntington Woods

Fenton

Fowlerville

Lansing

Luna Pier

St. Clair

Looking for firework shows beyond the Fourth? Michiganfireworks.com compiles events around the state during the summer -- check out their website here.

