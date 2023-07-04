Happy 4th! Here are some firework shows in SE Michigan

Looking for a Fourth of July firework show in Southeast Michigan? There are several to pick from across the region!

Firework shows are scheduled in the following cities and village on Tuesday, July 4:

Clawson

Show begins at 10 p.m. at Clawson City Park.

Click here to learn more on the event’s website.

Huntington Woods

Show begins at about 10:05 p.m. over the Rackham Golf Course.

Click here to learn more on the city’s Facebook page.

Fenton

Show begins at 10 p.m. at Silver Lake Park.

Click here to learn more on the Fenton & Linden Regional Chamber of Commerce website.

Fowlerville

Show begins at dusk at the Fowlerville Community Park.

Click here to learn more on the event’s Facebook page.

Lansing

Show begins sometime after the Fourth of July concert at the Adado Riverfront Park.

Click here to learn more on the city’s website.

Luna Pier

Show begins at dusk at 1st Street Park near the beach.

Click here to learn more on the event’s Facebook page.

St. Clair

Show begins at 9:30 p.m. at Palmer Park and Boardwalk.

Click here to learn more on the event’s website.

Looking for firework shows beyond the Fourth? Michiganfireworks.com compiles events around the state during the summer -- check out their website here.