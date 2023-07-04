Sheriff steps up patrols on Oakland County lakes ahead of 4th of July

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – After too many years of obnoxious behavior, neighbors on Keego Harbor went to the city for answers as they said enough was enough.

The message was loud and clear from people living in Keego Harbor after last year’s July 4 on Cass Lake.

“July 4 last year was an event,” said Mayor Rob Kalman. “We had a special council meeting on July 5, and people demanded we do something.”

A small group of boaters were creating big problems in 2022, using people’s lawns as their bathrooms, using private docks to moor their boats, ordering food delivered to their boats, and stomping through private property to get it.

It was obnoxious, rude, and, in many cases, drunk and disorderly.

Keego Harbor has been working with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department since January, and is paying for a dedicated marine patrol -- which isn’t just in the water, but on the shoreline, as well.

The idea is for the sheriff’s department to be there as a steady, calming presence, not an invading army.

“I think what you’re seeing right now is families enjoying themselves,” said Sgt. Brian Burwell, head of Oakland County’s marine division. “Families galore on the lake or parked on the sandbar with little ones paddling around. No drunks, no fights, and no drama so far this holiday weekend.”

The department doesn’t want to write tickets, either.

“It’s reminding people we want everybody to have fun and be safe,” Burwell said.

They view this as an educational opportunity. That said, if you’re driving your boat drunk, you will be ticketed.

“We want people to come and enjoy Cass Lake and Keego, just be respectful,” Kalman said.