Amber Alert suspect faces 8 charges after 2-year-old girl kidnapped, mom attacked in Lansing

DETROIT – The man suspected of sparking an Amber Alert by abducting a 2-year-old girl and attacking her mother in Lansing has officially been charged.

Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, of Detroit, is accused of stabbing and sexually assaulting his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend at her home in Lansing and then kidnapping her 2-year-old daughter, Wynter Cole Smith.

READ: Everything we know as Amber Alert for 2-year-old Lansing girl stretches into 3rd day

Trice was arrested around 5 a.m. Monday, July 3, in St. Clair Shores after an Amber Alert was issued. Police spotted the Chevrolet Impala he stole from his ex-girlfriend and eventually took him into custody after a short chase. Wynter still has not been found.

On Wednesday, Trice was arraigned in the hospital as he recovers from injuries suffered when he crashed, according to authorities.

He is charged with assault with intent to murder, first-degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, aggravated domestic violence (second offense), unlawful driving away of an automobile, felonious assault, and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault.

He is charged as a violent habitual fourth offender. Additional charges linked to Wynter’s disappearance are possible, pending the rest of the investigation.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 13, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 20.

Trice is being held without bond.