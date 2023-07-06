Here’s what we know as body of 2-year-old girl found in Detroit days after Amber Alert

The body of Wynter Cole Smith was found July 5, 2023, in an alley in Detroit.

DETROIT – The body of Wynter Cole Smith, 2, of Lansing, was found Wednesday night in a Detroit alley, nearly three days after an Amber Alert was issued due to her abduction.

Detroit police said they were performing a grid search between I-94 and Van Dyke Avenue on Wednesday evening, July 5, when they discovered the girl’s body in an overgrown alley near Olympia Street and Erwin Avenue on the city’s east side.

The discovery was made around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday -- nearly 70 hours after Wynter was kidnapped by her mother’s ex-boyfriend, who went to her home in Lansing, attacked the mother, and disappeared with the child in her mother’s car, according to authorities.

What we’ve learned tonight

A massive police presence is still at the scene where Wynter was found, as police continue to investigate exactly what happened.

The man accused of abducting Wynter -- Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, of Detroit -- was not cooperative with police throughout the investigation.

Local 4′s Mara MacDonald reports Trice has been “incredibly unhelpful” and “didn’t offer up anything to police.”

But his cellphone revealed where he went between the attack in Lansing and his eventual arrest in St. Clair Shores, when Wynter was nowhere to be found.

Officials went through the data from his phone and identified various areas around Metro Detroit where he drove and spent time. One of those areas was I-94 and Van Dyke Avenue.

FBI agents and Detroit police officers spent 4-5 hours on the grid search before finding Wynter’s body in the alley.

Lansing stabbing

Lansing police were called at 11:19 p.m. Sunday to Wynter’s home in the 3000 block of BeauJardin Drive.

Officials said Trice showed up at the home and stabbed Wynter’s 22-year-old mother multiple times. The woman was able to escape from the house and call for help from a neighbor.

Lansing police Chief Ellery Sosebee said when officers arrived at the home, Trice, Wynter, and the mother’s white 2013 Chevrolet Impala were gone.

Wynter’s 1-year-old brother was still at the home, unharmed, police said.

Wynter was officially reported missing around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Amber Alert leads to arrest

An Amber Alert was issued for Wynter around 2 a.m. Monday, and it included information about Trice and the stolen Impala.

St. Clair Shores police said they spotted the car around 4:45 a.m. Monday in the area of 9 Mile Road and Harper Avenue.

When an officer tried to pull him over, Trice sped off, according to authorities. He crashed into another police car in the area of Little Mack Avenue and 10 Mile Road, police said.

One officer from inside the car was treated for injuries and discharged.

Police said Trice actively resisted arrest while being taken into custody at the crash scene. He was brought to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries from the crash, according to officials.

Wynter was not with Trice when police took him into custody.

Sosebee said Trice was being held at a Detroit hospital under the supervision of Lansing police officers. Once he’s medically cleared, he’ll be brought back to Ingham County.

Trice charged

Trice was arraigned Wednesday in the hospital.

He is charged with assault with intent to murder, first-degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, aggravated domestic violence (second offense), unlawful driving away of an automobile, felonious assault, and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault.

He is charged as a violent habitual fourth offender. Additional charges linked to Wynter’s disappearance are possible, pending the rest of the investigation.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 13, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 20.

Trice is being held without bond.