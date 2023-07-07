Pit bull attacks officer during an arrest inside home on Detroit’s east side

A pit bull has attacked an officer during an arrest on Detroit’s east side.

DETROIT – A pit bull has attacked an officer during an arrest inside a home on Detroit’s east side.

The attack occurred Friday (July 7) when police visited a home in the 5900 block of Lakewood Street during a domestic destruction of property run.

Officials said they were trying to take the person into custody when a pit bull inside the home bit one of the officers, causing the officer’s partner to shoot the dog.

The attacked officer was taken to a Metro Detroit hospital for treatment.

Officials said the dog was still alive and was being removed by animal control.