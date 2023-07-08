WESTLAND, Mich. – A driver crashed through several stores in Westland.

The crash occurred Friday (July 7) night at a strip mall in the area of Wayne and Warren roads.

Witnesses said the car crashed through two stores.

Local 4 Meteorologist and Journalist Ron Hilliard said multiple cars were damaged in an adjacent parking lot.

A vehicle went through a building at the intersection of Central City Parkway and N. Wayne Road in Westland on Friday evening.



Multiple cars were damaged in an adjacent parking lot.



The condition of the driver was not immediately known. @Local4News pic.twitter.com/QHL6MXWy71 — Ron Hilliard (@RonHilliardTV) July 8, 2023

We called the police to find out if the driver or anyone else was hurt but has yet to hear back.

Photos of the crash can be found below

Driver crashes through several stores in Westland. (WDIV)

