Driver crashes through several stores in Westland

There’s been no word on injuries

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

WESTLAND, Mich. – A driver crashed through several stores in Westland.

The crash occurred Friday (July 7) night at a strip mall in the area of Wayne and Warren roads.

Witnesses said the car crashed through two stores.

Local 4 Meteorologist and Journalist Ron Hilliard said multiple cars were damaged in an adjacent parking lot.

We called the police to find out if the driver or anyone else was hurt but has yet to hear back.

Photos of the crash can be found below

Driver crashes through several stores in Westland. (WDIV)
