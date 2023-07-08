Driver crashes through several stores in Westland

WESTLAND, Mich. – A driver crashed through several stores in Westland.
The crash occurred Friday (July 7) night at a strip mall in the area of Wayne and Warren roads.
Witnesses said the car crashed through two stores.
Local 4 Meteorologist and Journalist Ron Hilliard said multiple cars were damaged in an adjacent parking lot.
A vehicle went through a building at the intersection of Central City Parkway and N. Wayne Road in Westland on Friday evening.— Ron Hilliard (@RonHilliardTV) July 8, 2023
The condition of the driver was not immediately known. @Local4News pic.twitter.com/QHL6MXWy71
We called the police to find out if the driver or anyone else was hurt but has yet to hear back.