Morning 4: Michigan’s last execution happened 85 years ago -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Michigan’s last execution happened 85 years ago

The last person to face the death penalty in Michigan was executed 85 years ago by the federal government.

The 1938 execution was the first since Michigan abolished the death penalty nearly 100 years prior. Now, in 2023, there is one Michigan man on death row for a crime committed on federal property.

In this article, we have put together information on the case of the 1938 execution as well as information about the death penalty in Michigan today.

Read more here.

Man accused of kidnapping 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith could face death penalty

The man accused of kidnapping Wynter Cole Smith after attacking her mother in Lansing is facing federal kidnapping charges.

Federal prosecutors have charged Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, of Detroit, with kidnapping a minor and kidnapping resulting in death.

Learn more here.

Driver crashes through several stores in Westland

A driver crashed through several stores in Westland.

The crash occurred Friday (July 7) night at a strip mall in the area of Wayne and Warren roads.

Witnesses said the car crashed through two stores.

Read the report here.

Girlfriend charged for shooting, killing boyfriend at Red Roof Inn motel in Warren

A 32-year-old woman has been charged and arraigned with shooting and killing of her boyfriend at the Red Roof Inn motel in Warren.

The shooting occurred Thursday (July 6) after Tyiese Faith Roscoe of Warren and her boyfriend argued in their motel room where they lived together.

Learn more here.