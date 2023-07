Police in Auburn Hills responded to an assault reported at Great Lakes Crossing mall on Saturday afternoon.

Shoppers reported hearing loud bangs, but police say there were no guns involved and no shots were fired at the mall.

Police said they were on the scene of an “assault and battery,” and said one of the parties involved used pepper spray. Police added the area was safe to the public.

Paramedics were treating those hit with the pepper spray.

No other information was made available.