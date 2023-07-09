Morning 4: Michiganders could catch glimpse of Northern Lights next week -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Northern Lights may be visible next week in Michigan amid solar storm: What to know

Skygazers in Michigan, and 17 other states, may be able to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights next week.

The colorful sky show, which happens when solar wind hits the atmosphere, may shine brightly for some on Thursday, July 13, due to a solar storm.

Learn more here.

Police: No guns, just pepper spray involved in Great Lakes Crossing incident

Police responded to an assault at the Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills on Saturday afternoon, but no guns were involved, officials report.

Read more here.

Here are the winning Powerball numbers for July 8, 2023; jackpot at $650 million

Do you have the winning numbers from Saturday night’s Powerball drawing?

See more here.

Matt Manning, 2 Tigers relievers combine to no-hit Blue Jays, 2nd no-no in majors this season

Matt Manning wasn’t upset about being pulled while pitching a no-hitter. He said he didn’t even realize it until someone told him in the dugout.

By the time the game was over, everyone at Comerica Park knew what Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange had achieved.

Read the report here.

Weather: Drier conditions in Metro Detroit before potentially severe wet weather arrives next week