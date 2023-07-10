Beach closes for swimming in Washtenaw County due to high bacteria levels

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department closed Sugarloaf Lake Beach for swimming on Thursday due to high levels of E. coli.

The high levels were found through regular testing conducted during the summer. The beach will remain closed until follow-up tests show E. coli levels are safe for swimming.

Elevated levels of E. coli may cause gastrointestinal illness, and are especially concerning for people with weakened immune systems. While most strains are harmless, E. coli can cause cramps, vomiting kidney failure if left untreated, and more, according to Cleveland Clinic.

The Cleveland Clinic also lists ways to prevent infection including washing your hands before and after cooking and handling raw meat or poultry, after using the restroom, changing diapers, and after contact with animals.

The elevated E. coli levels may have been caused by higher use of the beach during Independence day.

Other forms of recreation that do not involve contact with water, like fishing, are still allowed.

Anyone concerned they have become ill after swimming in impacted water, or have questions regarding public beach water sampling can contact the Washtenaw County Environmental Health Division by calling 734-222-3800 during normal business hours, or by clicking here.