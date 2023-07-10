Buddy’s Pizza, Slows Bar BQ team up to make Detroit-style barbecue pizza

Buddy's Pizza and Slows Bar BQ team up for limited time Taste of Summer BBQ menu through Labor Day 2023.

DETROIT – Perhaps the most “Detroit” version of a barbecue chicken pizza that could exist is coming to life this summer.

Detroit-style pizza king Buddy’s Pizza and downtown favorite Slows Bar BQ are teaming up to offer two unique barbecue-flavored Detroit-style pizzas through Labor Day. At Buddy’s Pizza locations, customers will find Slows Bar BQ-inspired pizzas on a limited-time “Taste of Summer BBQ” menu.

One of the featured pizzas is called the Yardbird, which is named after the popular Yardbird sandwich at Slows. This pie will include “smoked Amish pulled chicken, sautéed mushrooms and cheddar cheese, tossed in Slows whole grain honey mustard BBQ sauce,” and will be “topped with bacon and finished with a drizzle of Slows apple BBQ sauce,” according to the businesses.

The BBQ Brisket pizza will include Wisconsin brick cheese with Slows’ smoked beef brisket and onion. It’ll also be “drizzled with Slows tangy Mary Ann BBQ sauce and finished with freshly-chopped pickles.”

Additional limited-time only menu items -- including chili cheese fries and Detroit-inspired cocktails -- will only be available at full-service Buddy’s Pizza locations, but the pizzas will be sold at all Buddy’s locations through Sept. 4.

