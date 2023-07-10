Morning 4: Incorrect pronoun usage would not be a felony under Michigan hate crimes legislation -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Hate crimes bill approved by Michigan House wouldn’t criminalize incorrect pronoun use

New legislation that would expand Michigan’s hate crime law to include protections for the LGBTQ+ community would not make it a felony to address a person by the wrong pronouns, despite some reports saying otherwise.

The word “pronoun” does not even appear in the bill, which was recently passed by the Michigan House.

Learn more here.

Tractor runs over, kills Monroe County man after accelerating during maintenance

A 65-year-old Monroe County man was killed Sunday when the tractor he was doing maintenance on went into gear and drove over him, police report.

Read more here.

J. Robert Oppenheimer: A look at the father of the atomic bomb’s role in WWII, beyond

J. Robert Oppenheimer, father of the atomic bomb, is the subject of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie “Oppenheimer” nearly 80 years after his life’s work made history and changed the world’s trajectory.

As the head of the Manhattan project, Oppenheimer’s bombs killed between 110,000 and 210,000 people during World War II, obliterating the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945. The bombs are commonly cited as the main factor Japan’s surrender, which ended the war.

Many Americans consider Oppenheimer a hero. Though there have been some shifting opinions on the bombings in the decades since, the physicist remains well known and relevant today.

Read the report here.

A competitive race for an open House seat is taking shape in a Michigan battleground district

Former Democratic state Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr. on Monday will announce a campaign for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District, one of the nation’s most competitive House districts.

Hertel and another ex-state senator, Republican Tom Barrett, who launched his second run for the seat Sunday night, are the first to announce bids for U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s seat. Slotkin, a Democrat, announced earlier this year that she would seek Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat.

See the report here.

Weather: Dry Monday with air quality alert ahead of possibly severe storms in Metro Detroit