Dry Monday with air quality alert ahead of possibly severe storms in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Welcome to Monday!

Temps start in the 50s and 60s, but will get much warmer today.

Highs are expected to reach the mid- and upper 80s, with a very high UV index today under sunny skies. Be sure to grab the shades and the proper SPF.

An air quality alert is in effect until midnight for much of Southeast Michigan due to elevated levels of ozone pollutants. Pollutants in those areas are expected to be in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range. It is recommended that active children and adults or persons with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

Tonight’s sunset is at 9:11 p.m.

Potentially severe weather

An approaching cold front Tuesday will bring the potential for isolated severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The main threats would be isolated wind gusts up to 60 mph, and large hail.

Our region is at a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather on Tuesday. Storms are expected to being rolling through in the afternoon, starting with the more northern counties of our area.

Highs will be in the upper 80s again on Tuesday before the cooler air filters in behind the front.

Storms should clear out by the evening.

More rain possible Wednesday

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible midday Wednesday and into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Our region is also at a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe storms on Wednesday.

Elsewhere on Monday

Scattered strong thunderstorms pose a risk for severe hail and wind across parts of the Upper Midwest into the Great Plains this afternoon into tonight. Excessive heavy rainfall will lead to flooding concerns in the Northeast today.

