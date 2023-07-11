85º

15-year-old girl still missing after more than 30 hours in Oakland County

Azuri Banta last seen around 7:30 a.m. Monday

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Azuri Keeleaiah-Ameerah Banta (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 15-year-old girl from Oakland County has been missing for more than 30 hours.

Azuri Keeleaiah-Ameerah Banta, 15, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Monday, July 10, at her home in the 200 block of Sherley Street, near Willard Street, in Pontiac. Her family has not heard from her since.

Officials believe Banta ran away from home. They are asking for the public’s help in the search.

Banta is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She was last seen waering a white tank top and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.

