Deadly dispute at alleged home dental office in Dearborn under murder investigation

DEARBORN, Mich. – A small home in Dearborn was the scene of a murder investigation after a shooting.

The shooting occurred at 1 a.m. Thursday (July 6) at a home on Olmstead Street near Michigan Avenue and West Outer Drive.

Officials said an illegal dentist’s office was operating out of the home’s basement when a dispute over dental work allegedly led to gunfire.

28-year-old Ahmad Nesserdine was found dead inside the home with a gunshot wound to his head. (WDIV)

The victim’s sister spoke to Local 4 about how her brother was in constant pain after going to a man who said he was a dentist with a clinic in his basement.

The dentist told him to come to his at-home clinic at midnight last Thursday when her brother was shot to death.

Zayed Albodour, 52, was charged with his murder. (WDIV)

The victim’s family said he went to Albodour to save money on a root canal and veneries, but he had been in constant pain ever since.

“I think my brother told him that if you’re not going to fix my teeth or give me medicine, then I’m going to tell about your illegal clinic,” said the sister.