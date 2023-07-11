Illegal Dearborn dentist shoots, kills patient concerned about mouth pain, family says

Zayed Albodour, 52, is charged with first-degree murder in the July 6, 2023, shooting death of a 28-year-old man in Dearborn, Michigan.

DEARBORN, Mich. – The family of a 28-year-old man who was shot and killed at a Dearborn home last week allege the shooter is a dentist who operates an illegal practice out of the basement.

On Sunday, July 9, charges were announced against 52-year-old Zayed Albodour in the July 6 death of Ahmad Nesserdine. According to Dearborn police, Nesserdine was found shot to death at around 12:55 a.m. at a home on Olmstead Street, near the city’s downtown.

Albodour was charged with first-degree murder, in addition to one count of felony firearm. But police have shared few details about what happened that night.

Local 4′s Shawn Ley spoke with Nesserdine’s sister, who said her brother was getting dental work done by Albodour at the Olmstead Street home. According to her, Albodour was operating a dental clinic out of the basement of the home.

28-year-old Ahmad Nesserdine was found dead inside the home with a gunshot wound to his head. (WDIV)

Nesserdine reportedly went to Albodour several times to save money on dental procedures, including a root canal and veneers. The dental work had caused Nesserdine significant and recurring mouth pain, his sister said.

Nesserdine reportedly reached out to Albodour last week, asking him to do something about the pain. In response, Albodour told Nesserdine to come to the home at midnight on Wednesday for some pain relief, according to the sister.

Early Thursday morning, just after midnight, law enforcement were called to the Olmstead Street home and found Nesserdine dead from at least one gunshot wound. The 28-year-old man was unarmed, his sister said.

The victim’s family believes Albodour felt threatened by Nesserdine, and thought he might tell authorities about the alleged illegal practice. A person of interest, believed now to be Albodour, was taken into custody the same day of the shooting.

Albodour is being held without bond, and is scheduled to appear in court next on July 18.

Local 4 dug through some documents and discovered that the man attempted to become a certified dentist in Minnesota, but was rejected and came to Michigan instead.

