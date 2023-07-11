‘She’s gone’: New text messages revealed in Amber Alert case against Rashad Trice in Grand Rapids

Rashad Trice, 26, had his very first appearance in a federal courtroom for his alleged role in the death of his ex-girlfriend’s daughter, 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith.

The preliminary hearing that occurred in Grand Rapids was the backdrop of Judge Ray Kent finding probable cause to proceed with the charges.

During the hearing, investigators revealed how they used technology to locate Trice with cell phone pinging and license plate readers during a statewide search.

Text messages from Trice’s phone were also revealed, including several believed to be addressed to family, which seem to show his mindset.

One message reads, “I love y’all, but I have to end this,” another one reads the chilling words, “She’s gone.”

We know that, sadly, Wynter’s body would be found three days after she went missing in an overgrown alley on Detroit’s East side.

It’s alleged that Trice strangled the two-year-old with a phone charger.

The body of Wynter Cole Smith was found July 5, 2023, in a Detroit alley. (WDIV)

On Tuesday (July 11), Trice waived his right to a detention hearing.

If Trice is convicted, death resulting from kidnapping is a charge that faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Even though Michigan does not have the Death penalty, if convicted Trice is eligible to be executed under federal law.

