‘I’ll do the rest of my life in prison’: Watch police arrest, question Wynter Cole Smith’s kidnapper

Local 4 obtained exclusive video showing the chase and arrest of a man suspected of kidnapping Wynter Cole Smith.

LANSING, Mich. – When police arrested the man suspected of kidnapping Wynter Cole Smith, the 2-year-old girl was nowhere to be found. Now, Local 4 has obtained exclusive video showing the car chase, arrest, and conversation between officers and Rashad Trice.

READ: Everything we know about the Wynter Cole Smith case

Trice, 26, of Detroit was arrested before 5 a.m. July 3 in St. Clair Shores. Officers tracked him down by spotting the Chevrolet Impala he had stolen after attacking his ex-girlfriend in Lansing.

Trice was named in an Amber Alert issued for Wynter, whose mother was the person injured in the attack. When police pulled him over, the girl was not in the car. Her body was found days later in a Detroit alleyway.

You can watch the police body cam footage below.

Here’s a much more in-depth account of everything that happened:

Wynter’s mother attacked in Lansing

Lansing police were called at 11:19 p.m. Sunday to Wynter’s home in the 3000 block of BeauJardin Drive.

Officials said Trice showed up at the home and stabbed Wynter’s 22-year-old mother multiple times. Trice and the mother used to be in a relationship, according to authorities.

Wynter’s mother was able to escape from the house and call for help from a neighbor.

Lansing police Chief Ellery Sosebee said when officers arrived at the home, Trice, Wynter, and the mother’s white 2013 Chevrolet Impala were gone.

Wynter’s 1-year-old brother was still at the home, unharmed, police said.

Wynter was officially reported missing around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Wynter Cole Smith (WDIV)

Trice arrested after Amber Alert

An Amber Alert was issued for Wynter, and it included information about Trice and the stolen Impala.

St. Clair Shores police said they spotted the car around 4:45 a.m. Monday in the area of 9 Mile Road and Harper Avenue.

When an officer tried to pull him over, Trice sped off, according to authorities. He crashed into another St. Clair Shores patrol car in the area of Little Mack Avenue and 10 Mile Road, police said.

One officer from inside the car was treated for injuries and discharged.

Police said Trice actively resisted arrest while being taken into custody at the crash scene. He was brought to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries from the crash, according to officials.

Wynter was not with Trice when police took him into custody.

Trice charged for Lansing attack

Trice was arraigned Wednesday on charges linked to the attack against Wynter’s mother. The arraignment took place in the hospital as he recovered from injuries suffered when he crashed, according to authorities.

He is charged with assault with intent to murder, first-degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, aggravated domestic violence (second offense), unlawful driving away of an automobile, felonious assault, and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 13, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 20.

Trice is being held without bond.

Rashad Malik Trice (Michigan Department of Corrections)

How police found Wynter’s body

During the search for Wynter in the days following her disappearance, police wanted to know where Trice went in between Lansing and St. Clair Shores.

On Tuesday, the FBI and Lansing police revealed maps that showed a rough estimate of the route they believe Trice took in the early morning hours Monday.

Trice is believed to have gotten on the freeway from Lansing around 11:20 p.m. Sunday. He reached Metro Detroit after midnight, and then went into the city of Detroit around 1:10 a.m., according to the maps.

Police believe Trice left Detroit around 2:40 a.m. and moved around the east side until his arrest in St. Clair Shores.

Officers said Trice was “incredibly unhelpful” and “didn’t offer up anything to police.” But his cellphone revealed where he had gone before his arrest.

Police went through the data from his phone and identified various areas around Metro Detroit where he drove and spent time. One of those areas was I-94 and Van Dyke Avenue.

FBI agents and Detroit police officers spent 4-5 hours on the grid search before finding Wynter’s body around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday in an alley near Olympia Street and Erwin Avenue on the city’s east side.

Wynter’s family releases statement, message for killer

On Thursday, Wynter’s family released a statement following her death:

We are heartbroken over the loss of our beautiful daughter, granddaughter, cousin, niece, and big sister, Wynter Cole Smith. Wynter’s brief but bright life was taken from her unnecessarily, and we will grieve her death forever. We wish to thank the FBI, all law enforcement, all the volunteers, and the Dock Ellis Foundation for their assistance, compassion, and professionalism. In remembering Wynter, we believe that it is necessary to help make sure that this kind of tragedy never again touches any other family. Anywhere. We asked the state legislature and Gov. (Gretchen) Whitmer to consider legislation that further ensures that multiple violent offenders remain in jail or prison, as they are tragically a threat to all of us. The family is planning a vigil in Wynter’s memory for tomorrow evening -- Friday, July 7 -- at 6 p.m., and we welcome the public to pray with us. Bsharah Public Relations on behalf of Wynter Cole Smith’s family

They also invited the public to a Friday night vigil.

Wynter’s grandfather, Almount Smith, also had a message for the person who killed his granddaughter.

“You took my grandchild’s future and dreams away from her,” Smith said. “She will never attend school and will never experience adulthood. She was a precious angel -- not only to me and her parents, but to everyone.”

Wynter Cole Smith with her grandfather, Almount Smith. (Almount Smith)

Trice charged with fleeing police

On Thursday, Macomb County prosecutors announced charges against Trice for fleeing St. Clair Shores police.

He’s charged with third-degree fleeing and eluding, attempt to disarm an officer, receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, assault with a dangerous weapon, resisting and obstructing causing injury, and three counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Trice moved to Ingham County Jail

Jail records revealed Friday morning that Trice had been moved from the hospital to the Ingham County Jail.

Rashad Maleek Trice (Ingham County Sheriff's Office)

He is being held without bond.

Trice faces federal charges

On Friday, Trice was officially charged with kidnapping resulting in death, which carries a sentence of life in prison. He is also charged with kidnapping a minor, which has a minimum sentence of 20 years and a max sentence of life in prison.

“The allegations in this case are heart-wrenching,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said. “My thoughts are very much with Wynter’s family, as we were all praying for her safe return home.”

Totten said the kidnapping resulting in death charge is also death penalty eligible.

More: Man accused of kidnapping 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith could face death penalty

Suspected cause of death

Officials believe Wynter was killed with a pink cellphone charging cord that was found on her body.

“Based on my training and experience, there is probable cause to believe that (Wynter) was kidnapped from her home and transported to Detroit,” FBI special agent Christopher Rodolico wrote. “There is probable cause to believe that (Wynter) was murdered by Trice and left in the alley, where her body was discovered.”

The charging document includes pictures showing parts of a pink cord inside the stolen Impala. Officials said they believe Wynter was strangled to death with that cord.

“(Wynter’s) cause of death appeared to be strangulation with a pink cellphone charging cord that was recovered with the body,” the document reads. “The pink cellphone charging cord was consistent with the pink cord parts recovered from the Chevrolet Impala. A medical examiner’s final report of the cause of death is still pending.”

Part of a pink cellphone charging cord found July 3, 2023, in a stolen Chevrolet Impala linked to the Amber Alert for Wynter Cole Smith. (United States District Court)

You can view the full charging document below. (WARNING: Some of the images in the document are disturbing.)

Family holds vigil for Wynter

The family of Wynter held a vigil in Detroit to honor the 2-year-old girl.

The vigil was held at the spot where Wynter’s body was found. There was a private moment for her parents.