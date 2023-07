Strong storms blew across Metro Detroit, bringing strong winds to northern Macomb County, where residents cleaned up the damage left behind.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Strong storms blew across Metro Detroit, bringing strong winds to northern Macomb County, where residents cleaned up the damage left behind.

The 4Warn Weather team watched thunderstorms closely on Exact Track 4D Radar Tuesday (July 11).

The strongest part of those storms hit northern Macomb County, where reports of down trees and down power lines have been sighted.