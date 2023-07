PORT HURON, Mich. – Two teenagers are in custody after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Port Huron.

The shooting happened during a boat week parade at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, in the 1300 block of Lapeer Avenue.

Police said two 15-year-olds are in custody and accused of shooting and killing the 19-year-old.

Witnesses immediately called police and were able to describe the suspects and provide a location. One of the suspect is from the Port Huron area and the other is from Detroit.