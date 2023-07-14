50-year-old Hillsdale man bound over for trial after threatening to “Gut” an elected sheriff

A 50-year-old Hillsdale man has been bound over for trial on one charge of making a false report or threat of terrorism for allegedly threatening an elected sheriff.

Chad Young is alleged to have threatened Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott B. Hodshire after a complaint filed by the 50-year-old did not result in criminal charges.

Officials say in the audio message for Hoodshire, Young threatened to “Gut” the sheriff for his actions concerning Young’s case.

“Death threats against public officials for making decisions you disagree with, or for any reason, are not protected free speech,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “The Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism unit at my department is prepared to pursue terrorism charges when disagreements with elected public officials turn to promises of violence against them.”

Young’s arraignment is scheduled for Monday (July 24) in the 1st Circuit Court in Hillsdale.