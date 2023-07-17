Man accused of beating woman in Troy parking lot faces new murder charge in Wayne County

The man accused of killing a woman from Royal Oak after attacking another woman in a Troy parking lot has been charged with murder and held without bond.

Andrew Hall faced a judge Monday (July 17) for the second time in less than a week, but this time on a much more serious charge.

Hall, accused of beating a woman in a Target store parking lot, is now charged with the murder of 40-year-old Lisa Moffett of Royal Oak.

Police say Hall killed Moffett in Detroit last week. The judge decided bond would not be an option.

Wayne County prosecutors warned the court that Hall is an extreme danger to the community. Prosecutors demanded he not be granted any bond after the brutal strangulation of Moffett, a mother of four, in Detroit last Tuesday.

“My heart’s broken as these kids will never have their mother back, and she was my best friend,” said Lisa Moffett’s mother, Brenda Moffett. “We were more than mother and daughter. We shared everything. We laughed; we joked. At least we have those memories.”

There was no connection between Lisa and Hall. Brenda told Local 4 that he was just hanging around a neighborhood on Detroit’s east side.

Friends of Lisa’s told her Hall looked suspicious and to steer clear of him. No one knew that five days prior, he savagely attacked a young mother at the Target store parking lot in Troy.

Troy police had all of the details. They even had crystal clear security camera video of Hall, but Troy police made the call not to warn the public about him, allowing Hall to roam freely for days.

“All I know is if there had been a more aggressive response to what had happened, there is a possibility someone would have caught him before he had the chance,” Brenda said.

The Moffett family has set up a GoFundMe for help during these trying times.