Man accused of attacking woman outside Target in Troy faces murder charge in Detroit stabbing

DETROIT – A man accused of attacking a woman as she got into her car in a Target parking lot in Troy is now also facing a murder charge in a deadly stabbing that happened days later.

A woman was attacked at 9:10 p.m. on July 7 in the parking lot of a Target store on Coolidge Highway in Troy. Police said the woman was getting into her car when Andrew James Hall, 31, of Detroit, forced the driver’s door open and attacked her.

Police said Hall struck the woman in the face with a closed fist and pulled out a handgun. The woman fought him and got help from a bystander. Hall fled the scene when the bystander yelled and ran toward the car, according to police.

The woman reported the attack to police, but police did not share details with the public until a few days had passed. The Troy Police Department has received criticism for not immediately sharing the report when Hall was at large.

Police defended their decision and said there is a delicate balance between providing timely, accurate information and conducting a criminal investigation. They said their focus was on catching Hall.

Hall charged with first-degree murder

Hall is accused of killing a woman in Detroit on July 11, just days after the Target parking lot attack. On Saturday, July 15, Hall was officially charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lisa Moffett, 40, of Royal Oak.

Moffett was found dead at 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, in the 300 block of West McNichols in Detroit. Police said she had been stabbed multiple times and her body was found behind a building. Hall is accused of stabbing Moffett multiple times with a knife before fleeing the scene.

Dearborn police arrested Hall on July 11 as he tried to get on a bus. He was turned over to Detroit police later that same day.

“The evidence in this case will show that Andrew Hall is an extremely dangerous person. He allegedly killed the victim in this case for no reason at all, simply because he wanted to,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

Hall is facing various charges in Oakland County for the parking lot attack. Those charges include two counts of unlawful imprisonment, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, attempted carjacking, felonious assault, aggravated assault, and five felony firearm violations.

Hall is expected to be arraigned on the first-degree murder charge in Wayne County on Monday, July 17, in 36th District Court.

Andrew James Hall (center) is a person of interest in a Detroit murder (left) and the suspect in an attempted abduction in Troy (right) (Detroit Police Department)

A man suspected of attacking a woman in the parking lot of a Target store in Troy on July 7, 2023. (Troy Police Department)