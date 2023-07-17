81º

Officials investigate after Dearborn Heights golf course vandalized overnight

$10,000 worth of repairs needed

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Tags: Dearborn Heights, Wayne County

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich.Dearborn Heights police are investigating after a golf course was vandalized Saturday night.

It happened on the grounds of Warren Valley Golf Course. Security cameras captured the vandals entering the facility on an unauthorized golf cart around 10:30 p.m.

According to the city, the individuals drove recklessly, leaving tire marks on both the fairways and greens.

The estimated cost for repairs is more than $10,000.

“I was outraged,” Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi said. “We’re trying to do the best we can for this golf course for the residents to enjoy.”

The golf course will remain open while undergoing repairs.

