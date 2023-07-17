The story of a Detroit rapper trying to rediscover himself after losing memory 3 years ago in crash

Jimmie “Supa Emcee” Brown is rediscovering himself after losing his memory in an October 2020 car crash.

Jimmie “Supa Emcee” Brown’s life took an unexpected turn on Oct. 10, 2020, when he was involved in a car crash that he doesn’t remember.

Brown was in a coma for a day and said he can’t recall much about what happened. He remembers being in an abyss.

“There was space with no stars,” Brown said. “Imagine space with no stars folded on top of yourself like three times. And you’re looking through the fold. That’s how dark it was.”

When he came to, Brown’s life was a mystery. He’s a popular local rapper who appeared in Eminem’s movie, 8 Mile. But his brain injury was so severe that he didn’t know who he was seeing when he looked in a mirror.

“I’m looking at stuff, like, ‘That just can’t be me,’” Brown said.

He didn’t recognize himself, or his family -- not even his wife.

Brown started to rebuild his life and his music, but he heard and saw the world from a different light.

“God is what brought me back here,” Brown said. “God is what healed me up.”

His voice was the same, but the message was different.

“This message is basically my ode to God for not casting me somewhere,” Brown said. “It’s not a gospel album, it’s just somebody telling you some real things about God and what life enthralls, and what somebody went through. I couldn’t have overcome it by myself -- there had to be a bigger, badder power than me.”

