Canton police: 3 of 8 businesses sold tobacco or vapes to minors -- here are which ones did, didn’t

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Canton Township put eight businesses to the test to see whether they would sell tobacco or vapes to minors, and three failed that test.

Officials from the Canton Police Department sent decoy minors into the businesses to try to buy vapes or tobacco, according to authorities. Three of the businesses sold to the decoys, and five turned them away, officials reported

Here are the businesses that sold to the decoys, according to police:

Sweet Fire Tobacco at 1735 South Haggerty Road.

Wild Bills Tobacco at 5820 North Sheldon Road.

King Tobacco at 44279 Ford Road.

Here are the businesses that did not sell to the decoys:

Vape N Chase at 8489 North Lilley Road.

Lilley’s Smoke Shop at 42075 Ford Road.

Cloudz Smoke Shop at 44942 Ford Road.

Inline Vape at 44926 Ford Road.

Smoke Ology at 125 North Haggerty Road

Police said they have a “zero tolerance” policy when it comes to violations of alcohol, tobacco, and vape sales to minors.

The three businesses that sold to the decoys were given misdemeanor citations.