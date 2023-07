WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – After discovering a 10-foot Boa constrictor was on the loose, neighbors were concerned, so they called the Waterford Township Police Department for assistance.

The yellow snake, named Mr. Squiggles, was missing for hours.

The owners of Mr. Squiggles spoke to Local 4 Monday (July 17) afternoon, and they said the yellow snake was pretty chill.