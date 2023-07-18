Judge denies Oxford shooter’s request to dismiss life without parole condition, wear street clothes

OXFORD, Mich. – A judge has denied the Oxford High School shooter’s request to have the “life without parole” condition of his possible sentence dismissed, as well as his request to wear street clothes instead of a jail jumpsuit to an upcoming hearing.

The 16-year-old pleaded guilty to 24 felony charges last year, including first-degree murder and terrorism. His charges stem from a Nov. 30, 2021, shooting at Oxford High School that left four students dead and seven other people injured.

He was 15 years old at the time of the shooting, but charged as an adult. He faces a life sentence in prison without parole after his conviction.

Since his guilty plea, the shooter has appeared at a recurring monthly hearing to determine whether he should remain at the Oakland County Jail or be moved to the Children’s Village. So far, a judge has continued to deny his request to be moved out of jail.

Last week, the shooter’s defense team filed three requests:

A request to dismiss the life without parole condition of his potential sentence.

A request to allow him to wear street clothes instead of a jail jumpsuit to his Miller hearing, which will determine whether his age has any impact on sentencing.

A request to exclude some evidence.

On Tuesday, July 18, a judge denied all three requests.

Once the Miller hearing is completed, the shooter can officially be sentenced.