Michigan man killed by police after wife’s body found in garbage bags at apartment

DETROIT – A Michigan man was killed by state police after officials went to his apartment and found his wife’s body dismembered and placed in garbage bags, they said.

Burton police officers were called around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, July 15, to the Kings Lane Apartments for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found the body of a woman dismembered and placed in garbage bags. Those garbage bags were in the bathtub, according to authorities.

The woman was identified as the wife of Tony Roy, 44, of Burton. Investigators believe Roy killed his wife, dismembered her body, placed the body in garbage bags, and fled the apartment.

Michigan State Police tried to arrest Roy on Monday in Detroit. They said he met officers with a gun, which led to him being shot, according to state police.

Roy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the Burton Police Department at 810-742-2542, or report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County at 1-800-422-JAIL.