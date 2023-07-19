Family searching for answers 10 years after murder of Justin Williams on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – It’s been 10 years since Justin Williams was shot and killed, and his family has yet to learn who was responsible for his death and why.

On Wednesday (July 19), the family came together to ask for help from the public in solving his case.

Williams was killed while attending neighborhood fireworks at Diack Park on Detroit’s west side.

“Justin was supposed to work,” said Williams’ mom, Constance Williams-Spann. “They asked him to work overtime, and he declined because he told them he was going to take his sister to the fireworks.”

Williams-Spann believes her son was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“He was a kind warmhearted person,” Williams-Spann said.

The shooting occurred on Stansbury Avenue between Curtis and Thatcher streets.

Williams-Spann says there were 200 people there that night.

She’s hoping by sharing their heartache that, someone will come forward.

There is a $2,500 cash reward. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAKUP.