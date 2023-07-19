73º

LIVE

Local News

Family searching for answers 10 years after murder of Justin Williams on Detroit’s west side

There is a $2,500 cash reward for information about the murder

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County

DETROIT – It’s been 10 years since Justin Williams was shot and killed, and his family has yet to learn who was responsible for his death and why.

On Wednesday (July 19), the family came together to ask for help from the public in solving his case.

Williams was killed while attending neighborhood fireworks at Diack Park on Detroit’s west side.

“Justin was supposed to work,” said Williams’ mom, Constance Williams-Spann. “They asked him to work overtime, and he declined because he told them he was going to take his sister to the fireworks.”

Williams-Spann believes her son was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“He was a kind warmhearted person,” Williams-Spann said.

The shooting occurred on Stansbury Avenue between Curtis and Thatcher streets.

Williams-Spann says there were 200 people there that night.

She’s hoping by sharing their heartache that, someone will come forward.

There is a $2,500 cash reward. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAKUP.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Pamela Osborne is thrilled to be back home at the station she grew up watching! You can watch her on Local 4 News Sundays and weeknights. Pamela joined the WDIV News Team in February 2022, after working at stations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

email

facebook

twitter

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter