‘I thought it was a joke’: Oakland County woman brought to tears by $559,000 lottery win

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County woman said she was brought to tears when she found out she had won a jackpot worth more than $559,000 in a Michigan Lottery drawing.

Shannon Molina, 47, of Waterford Township, was selected in a June 14 drawing after earning entries by playing monthly jackpot games online. When she got the call that she had won $559,200, she couldn’t believe it was real.

“I thought it was a joke,” Molina said. “I talked to the woman from the lottery three times before I started to believe it was real. The last time I spoke to her, she set up my appointment to come claim the prize in Lansing, and that’s when it hit me that it must be real.”

Molina visited Michigan Lottery headquarters and claimed her winnings. She plans to buy a new home, pay bills, and save the rest.

“Life hasn’t always been easy,” Molina said. “Winning means we can be debt-free and get a fresh start in a new home. It’s such a blessing.”