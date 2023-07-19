Kia, Hyundai, Carfax offering free anti-theft upgrades after viral videos prompt more thefts

Dec. 20, 2020, the company sign stands over a row of unsold 2021 Seltos models at a Kia dealership, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Carfax is partnering with Hyundai and Kia to help customers better secure their vehicles after a recent rise in car thefts, the companies announced on Wednesday.

Both automakers are offering free steering-wheel locks or a free software upgrade to help prevent thefts after viral online videos lead to an increase. Carfax estimates over 4.9 million owners still need locks or a software upgrade.

Drivers shopping for a used Hyundai or Kia vehicles can see if the vehicle has the software upgrade by checking the free vehicle history reports that come with each Carfax used-car listing. The upgrade fixes alarm-theft software that viral videos circulating on social media have shown how to break. The upgrade extends the length of the alarm sound by 30 seconds, and requires the key to be in the ignition switch to turn the vehicle on.

Carfax says it is providing detailed information about the problem and “how to get it fixed for free” using their vehicle history reports. Click here to get a vehicle history report.

The affected Kia and Hyundai vehicles are models from 2010 through 2022 that have keyed ignitions. The following models are affected:

Affected Kia models

2010-2022 Soul

2011-2020 Optima

2011-2021 Forte

2011-2021 Rio

2011-2021 Sedona

2021-2022 Seltos

2011-2022 Sorento

2011-2022 Sportage

2021-2022 K5

Affected Hyundai models

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2014 Genesis Coupe

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2013-2020 Elantra GT

2013-2022 Santa Fe

2018-2021 Veloster

2018-2022 Accent

2018-2022 Kona

2019 Santa Fe XL

2020-2021 Venue

2020-2021 Palisade

“Both automakers began adding immobilizers to all new vehicles in late 2021,” Carfax officials said Wednesday.

Click here to learn more on the Carfax website.